Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,990 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 17,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,436. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

