Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $9,970,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in CONX by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 384,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 234,412 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,804. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

