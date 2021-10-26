Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,562. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

