Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 130,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,669. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

