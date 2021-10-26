Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,407,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.