Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Downgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$76.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$56.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$53.63 and a 1-year high of C$67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.