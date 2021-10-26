Roth Capital Increases Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $43.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 145,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 40.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.