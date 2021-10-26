Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ROR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 357 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 822,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,137. The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

