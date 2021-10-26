Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 495,097 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.76% of Waste Connections worth $1,168,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

WCN opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.