Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.48.

Shares of FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

