Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

