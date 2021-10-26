Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 13,174 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $11,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Safehold by 130.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

