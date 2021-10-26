Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SAPMY opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

