salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 3.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock worth $211,401,220 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.98. 29,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,391. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $287.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

