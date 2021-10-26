Sandler Capital Management Takes $388,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

