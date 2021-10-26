SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €123.74 ($145.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €129.20 ($152.00). The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €119.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

