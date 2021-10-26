SAP’s (SAP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

