Satori Capital, Llc Sells 49,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

