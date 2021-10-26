Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,048 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.