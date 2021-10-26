Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 511.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

