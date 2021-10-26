Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

