Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 192,358 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 203.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,358 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

