Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

