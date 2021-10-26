Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.04.

STN opened at $55.21 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 401.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 134,951 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

