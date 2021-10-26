Seagen (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

