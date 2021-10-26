Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

