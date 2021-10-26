Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 28,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

