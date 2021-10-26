Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $929,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. 310,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,527,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

