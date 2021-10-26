Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $342,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,594,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 18,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

