Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 2,997 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,926. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

