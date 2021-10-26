Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 83 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

