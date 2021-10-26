Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

