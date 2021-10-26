Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.9% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $604.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.87. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.