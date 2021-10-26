SEEN Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00005900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $6,194.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

