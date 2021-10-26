Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,810.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $659,984.07 and $27,810.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00070159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00079190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00103634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.03 or 1.00131227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.76 or 0.06694173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021414 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

