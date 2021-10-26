Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $579.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.