Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 155.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

