Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.
Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $24.04.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.