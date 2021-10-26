Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $1,362,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.