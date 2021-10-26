SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ichor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

