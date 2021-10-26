SG Americas Securities LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

