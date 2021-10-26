SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GMS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other GMS news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

