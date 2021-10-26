SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,101 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,241 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 82,754 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.