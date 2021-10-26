SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $701.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

