SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 2,755.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 356,422 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SOLY stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.14.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

