Share Buyback Program Approved by Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,995. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

