Share Buyback Program Approved by Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Unum Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,995. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.
In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
