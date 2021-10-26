ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $517,332.15 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $517,332.15 and approximately $151.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

