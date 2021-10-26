Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

