Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

