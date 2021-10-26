Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLWT. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Euro Tech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.71.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

