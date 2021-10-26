Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

TELL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

